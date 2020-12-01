In September, the American School of Dubai(ASD) opened its doors to three-year-old learners with the launch of its new Pre-K programme. These youngest students will benefit from connections to older learners, an established community, and world-class facilities.
The programme is housed in a purpose-built Early Learning Centre — an innovative learning environment predicated on flexible learning spaces — that adds to the already extensive campus facilities which include STEAM and maker spaces, a robotics lab, a 630-seat performing arts theatre, two Olympic-sized swimming pools, and a sustainable garden.
The early learning programme (PreK: 3 years, K1: 4 years, and K2: 5 years) has a student-centered approach with a focus on enquiry-based learning. In the school’s Reggio Emilia inspired play-based environment, children have authentic opportunities to work, play, socialise, negotiate with others, and make sense of their world. Through inquiry, discovery, exploration, and thoughtful, intentional teaching, children will engage in interrelated experiences including math, science, social studies, creative art, language arts, music, movement, and Arabic.
Additionally, the early learning experience is formative in providing children the opportunity to begin to develop foundational skills that define themselves and their love for learning. Learning at ASD follows Creative Curriculum for PreK and K1 and Common Core Standards for K2 as a foundation for common learning objectives and standards.
Teachers facilitate learning in a variety of group settings and strategically contribute to and guide learning based on students’ interests and learning styles.
ASD celebrates children as strong, capable, competent learners who are full of potential. An international community of nearly 80 nationalities, ASD appreciates and values different family, cultural, racial, and ethnic backgrounds — a nurturing community where all children can learn and grow.
