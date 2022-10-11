The beginning to the 2022-2023 school year at the American School of Dubai has brought with it a number of things to celebrate and to look forward to.

ASD welcomed over 350 new students this year and opened with a record enrolment of 2,030 students representing 85 different nationalities. These new students were selected from over 1,500 applicants who demonstrated interest in joining the ASD community.

“We are incredibly proud of the newest Falcon group. They demonstrated to the admissions committee a potential to make the ASD community a richer and more vibrant place, and we are looking forward to witnessing their contributions and successes in the months and years to come,” said Craig Tredenick, Director of Admissions and Advancement.

ASD’s most recent accolade of being named the Best School in the UAE has certainly contributed to the growing number of applications. “Being selected as the Best School in the UAE has certainly contributed to our enrolment success,” Tredenick said. “The quality of schools available in Dubai is unmatched globally, and our position as a leader in this group is something very important to prospective families.”

ASD’s new Superintendent, Dr Steve Druggan, brings a wealth of school experience at both international schools and independent schools in the United States. Dr Druggan will begin a strategic road mapping process during his first year at ASD and looks forward to working with all constituents in an effort to position ASD to realise its full potential.

“We have world-class facilities, a group of teachers, coaches, and mentors unrivaled in this region, and a mission and set of values that all combine to make this a truly transformational place. The best years are ahead of us at ASD, and I am excited to engage with the community,” Druggan said.

ASD just celebrated its 11th opening ceremony since moving to the Al Barsha campus. During the event, the Class of 2023 led the community in a celebration of all that makes ASD a great institution. Student body President, Arav Anand ‘23, noted, “The energy has never been more palpable at ASD. I cannot wait to see what this year has in store.”