The American School of Dubai (ASD) is looking forward to welcoming their students back to class in a blended learning model, and to their newly developed @ASD 100% distance learning programme.
More than 1,900 Pre-K to Grade 12 students — including over 475 new students — representing nearly 80 nationalities will begin their first class on Tuesday, September 1.
ASD has developed three models for learning across a continuum: face-to-face learning; blended learning (guided by the Knowledge and Human Development Authority, blended learning requires 20% distance learning), and @ASD, a special 100% distance learning programme at ASD.
“Our Reopening Guide is based on five principles: (1) stay true to the ASD’s mission, (2) prefer face-to-face learning whenever possible, (3) make sure health and safety is our number one priority above all other considerations, (4) make sure our approach is research-based and legal, and (5) build a culture of health and safety to reduce transmission of the virus,” said Dr. Paul Richards, ASD Superintendent.
Students who are returning to campus will notice changes to ASD’s infrastructure, with additional hand washing stations, a few plexiglass partitions in offices, bespoke foot traffic patterns, frequent signage, and a slimmed-down version of classrooms (many soft items or other materials needed removal). All this has been done to satisfy health and safety requirements. A further deep sanitization will occur before the students arrive on campus.
“We are committed to providing a robust ASD experience while adhering to all health and safety standards”, added Dr. Richards.
