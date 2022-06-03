American School of Dubai

Established in 1966, the American School of Dubai is an independent, US curriculum, Pre K-12 international community school.

Initiatives to enhance academic excellence

ASD is committed to academic excellence, providing an international perspective and a comprehensive education, while preparing every student to be future-ready. ASD follows the common core and standards-based learning models for classroom instruction and student assessment.

Extracurricular activities

There are nearly 40 student organisations in leadership, academics, service, and inter-scholastic collaboration and competition. In athletics, ASD competes with over 50 teams of 14 different sports. A wide range of visual, music, and performing arts opportunities are available to all students.

Tuition and fees

Dh56,000 – Dh95,565

Contact details

Asdubai.org; 04 395 0005

American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS)

Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum

Established in 1972, ACS offers a challenging standards-based American curriculum for KG 1-Grade 12. In Grades 11 and 12, students can also choose to enrol in the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) or in Advanced Placement (AP) courses.

Initiatives to enhance academic excellence

ACS students, from KG1 through Grade 12, experience a rigorous academic programme that focuses on the whole child and prepares students to be well-rounded, responsible leaders ready to make positive changes in the world. Building on a legacy of nearly 50 years of excellence, ACS empowers students to shape and define their future by providing a balanced learning programme in academics, the arts, athletics and service learning.

Extracurricular activities

Student life includes robust opportunities in athletics and activities, the arts and experiential service learning, designed to enhance and extend its curricular and co-curricular offerings.

Tuition fees

Dh48,852 — Dh88,493

Contact details

Acs.ch.ae; 02 681 5115

Australian International School (AIS) Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum

Australian future-oriented education, focused on students being multicultural independent learners

Initiatives to enhance academic excellence

Its curriculum is purposefully open-ended to encourage independent strategic thinking. Students take part in collaborative opportunities with peers from across the globe that encourage design thinking. AIS Dubai’s STEM programme enables development of technological skills across the curriculum that are used to leverage deep engagement.

Extracurricular activities

Its aim for the primary school is to expose children to multiple experiences so they can truly engage in activities they may never have thought of participating in before. Activities available in the school include chess, robotics, multisports, Arabian heritage, futsal, netball, swimming, craft, art, games, choir and drama.

Tuition fees

Dh52,000 (KG1) — Dh71,000(Year 6)

Contact details

Info@aisdubai.ae; 04 258 2222

Dove Green Private School

Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum

National Curriculum for England

Initiatives to enhance academic excellence

Dove Green Private School has implemented bespoke thinking tools for students to use across all subjects.

The school offers excellent, bright and happy learning environment where student choice is encouraged.

Well-being and happiness agenda is integrated in the curriculum and is at the forefront of the teaching and learning environments in the school.

Extracurricular activities

Dove Green Private School has a wide variety of extracurricular activities engaging pupils with different interests and skills.

Tuition fees

Dh42,000 — Dh55,000

Contact details

Dovegreenschool.com; 04 883 7474

German International School Dubai (DISD) & German International School Abu Dhabi (GISAD)

Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum

Thuringia curriculum, with German as the language of instruction

Initiatives to enhance academic excellence

Play-based and age-mixed learning is emphasised in the kindergarten years.

Starting in primary school, German, science and mathematics are allocated greater time than other subjects.

Students participate in renowned competitions in reading, writing, mathematics and science.

Extracurricular activities

Science, sports, music, drama, etc.

Tuition fees

DISD: From Dh37,631 (KG) — Dh71,094 (Grade 12)

GISAD: Dh33,390 (KG) — Dh49,337 (Grade 12)

Contact details

DISD: Germanschool.ae, 04 456 2718

GISAD: Gisad.ae, 02 666 8668

Springdales School, Dubai

Image Credit: Supplied

Curriculum

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Indian curriculum from Pre-KG to Grade 12,

with a modified EYFS (UK) curriculum in KG, and a UK-mapped curriculum in preparatory and secondary school. The school offers alternative pathways into higher education with IGCSE and AS/A2 levels and vocational programmes to meet the needs of students seeking alternatives to a strictly academic pathway to higher education and/or employment.

Initiatives to enhance academic excellence

When you walk into a classroom at Springdales you will see students being active, collaborative and cognitive in every lesson. Project-based learning (PBL) is followed in the preparatory years and it has been so successful that Springdales has now introduced PBL into the early year’s curriculum.

Springdales is at the cutting edge of providing support and guidance that guarantees a successful career pathway for all graduates.

Extracurricular activities

Classical dance, western dance, vocal music, instrumental music, painting, dramatics, debating, Model United Nations (MUN), and public speaking.

Digital technology: Robotics and coding

Sports activities: Cricket, aerobics, yoga, football, basketball, volleyball, lawn tennis, badminton, swimming

Tuition fees

Dh14,000 – Dh32,000

Contact details