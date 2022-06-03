American School of Dubai
Curriculum
Established in 1966, the American School of Dubai is an independent, US curriculum, Pre K-12 international community school.
Initiatives to enhance academic excellence
ASD is committed to academic excellence, providing an international perspective and a comprehensive education, while preparing every student to be future-ready. ASD follows the common core and standards-based learning models for classroom instruction and student assessment.
Extracurricular activities
There are nearly 40 student organisations in leadership, academics, service, and inter-scholastic collaboration and competition. In athletics, ASD competes with over 50 teams of 14 different sports. A wide range of visual, music, and performing arts opportunities are available to all students.
Tuition and fees
Dh56,000 – Dh95,565
Contact details
Asdubai.org; 04 395 0005
American Community School of Abu Dhabi (ACS)
Curriculum
Established in 1972, ACS offers a challenging standards-based American curriculum for KG 1-Grade 12. In Grades 11 and 12, students can also choose to enrol in the IB Diploma Programme (IBDP) or in Advanced Placement (AP) courses.
Initiatives to enhance academic excellence
ACS students, from KG1 through Grade 12, experience a rigorous academic programme that focuses on the whole child and prepares students to be well-rounded, responsible leaders ready to make positive changes in the world. Building on a legacy of nearly 50 years of excellence, ACS empowers students to shape and define their future by providing a balanced learning programme in academics, the arts, athletics and service learning.
Extracurricular activities
Student life includes robust opportunities in athletics and activities, the arts and experiential service learning, designed to enhance and extend its curricular and co-curricular offerings.
Tuition fees
Dh48,852 — Dh88,493
Contact details
Acs.ch.ae; 02 681 5115
Australian International School (AIS) Dubai
Curriculum
Australian future-oriented education, focused on students being multicultural independent learners
Initiatives to enhance academic excellence
Its curriculum is purposefully open-ended to encourage independent strategic thinking. Students take part in collaborative opportunities with peers from across the globe that encourage design thinking. AIS Dubai’s STEM programme enables development of technological skills across the curriculum that are used to leverage deep engagement.
Extracurricular activities
Its aim for the primary school is to expose children to multiple experiences so they can truly engage in activities they may never have thought of participating in before. Activities available in the school include chess, robotics, multisports, Arabian heritage, futsal, netball, swimming, craft, art, games, choir and drama.
Tuition fees
Dh52,000 (KG1) — Dh71,000(Year 6)
Contact details
Info@aisdubai.ae; 04 258 2222
Dove Green Private School
Curriculum
National Curriculum for England
Initiatives to enhance academic excellence
Dove Green Private School has implemented bespoke thinking tools for students to use across all subjects.
The school offers excellent, bright and happy learning environment where student choice is encouraged.
Well-being and happiness agenda is integrated in the curriculum and is at the forefront of the teaching and learning environments in the school.
Extracurricular activities
Dove Green Private School has a wide variety of extracurricular activities engaging pupils with different interests and skills.
Tuition fees
Dh42,000 — Dh55,000
Contact details
Dovegreenschool.com; 04 883 7474
German International School Dubai (DISD) & German International School Abu Dhabi (GISAD)
Curriculum
Thuringia curriculum, with German as the language of instruction
Initiatives to enhance academic excellence
Play-based and age-mixed learning is emphasised in the kindergarten years.
Starting in primary school, German, science and mathematics are allocated greater time than other subjects.
Students participate in renowned competitions in reading, writing, mathematics and science.
Extracurricular activities
Science, sports, music, drama, etc.
Tuition fees
DISD: From Dh37,631 (KG) — Dh71,094 (Grade 12)
GISAD: Dh33,390 (KG) — Dh49,337 (Grade 12)
Contact details
DISD: Germanschool.ae, 04 456 2718
GISAD: Gisad.ae, 02 666 8668
Springdales School, Dubai
Curriculum
Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Indian curriculum from Pre-KG to Grade 12,
with a modified EYFS (UK) curriculum in KG, and a UK-mapped curriculum in preparatory and secondary school. The school offers alternative pathways into higher education with IGCSE and AS/A2 levels and vocational programmes to meet the needs of students seeking alternatives to a strictly academic pathway to higher education and/or employment.
Initiatives to enhance academic excellence
When you walk into a classroom at Springdales you will see students being active, collaborative and cognitive in every lesson. Project-based learning (PBL) is followed in the preparatory years and it has been so successful that Springdales has now introduced PBL into the early year’s curriculum.
Springdales is at the cutting edge of providing support and guidance that guarantees a successful career pathway for all graduates.
Extracurricular activities
Classical dance, western dance, vocal music, instrumental music, painting, dramatics, debating, Model United Nations (MUN), and public speaking.
Digital technology: Robotics and coding
Sports activities: Cricket, aerobics, yoga, football, basketball, volleyball, lawn tennis, badminton, swimming
Tuition fees
Dh14,000 – Dh32,000
Contact details
Springdalesdubai.com; 055 872 9599, 04 338 1311