Dubai: Dr Abdullah Salam Al Madani will become the first Arab to be awarded an honorary doctorate by the United Campus of Malta (UCM) in February, it was announced on Friday.
The doctorate comes for the Emirati’s unwavering commitment towards supporting humanitarian aid and relief efforts in the UAE and across the globe, as well as for his personal volunteering efforts in combating issues that threaten the health of society, such as ‘smoking’ and ‘drug abuse’.
Dr Al Madani heads the boards of a number of leading scientific and educational institutions and is renowned for his core philosophies of human empowerment regardless of race, colour, religion or gender.