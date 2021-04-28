Ajman University has won the 2021 Ellucian Impact Award for its innovative efforts to support students during the pandemic.
Ellucian Impact Awards recognised six institutions that represent excellence across the categories of student well-being, innovation and digital transformation. Ajman University won in the innovation category.
Ajman University’s submission noted that 2018 was a year of transformation and innovation. Since then, the university has been focused on developing strategies for improving work cycles, adopting smart solutions that focus on both digital and green, and automating manual processes.
“At a time when we face a devastating global pandemic, being chosen as the only higher education institution that has won the Ellucian Impact Award in the Middle East in the innovation category, has never felt more important. We have more to contribute to higher education in the UAE and its innovation landscape,” said Dr Karim Seghir, Chancellor of Ajman University. “We are truly honoured and thrilled on winning this award, which is a result of the collective efforts of students, staff and faculty at AU. I would like to take this occasion to thank and congratulate the AU family on their well-earned achievement.”
These initiatives helped the university to improve its student satisfaction score to an impressive 91 per cent.
In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the IT offices at Ajman University successfully developed an innovative campus accessibility management system to ensure the safety of students, staff and faculty members.
Ajman University is ranked among the top 2.5 per cent universities worldwide, #35 in the Arab region as per the 2021 QS Arab Rankings, and one of the top 150 young institutions worldwide.
