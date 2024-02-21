Founded in 1988 as the GCC’s inaugural private university, Ajman University has been a trailblazer in the UAE’s education landscape, securing a spot within the top five institutions in the UAE, as per the QS World University Rankings 2024. The university’s commitment as a non-profit is reflected in its continuous reinvestment into enhancing student life, academic quality, and facilities, ensuring an innovative and supportive learning environment.
Ranked #279 worldwide for employer reputation, Ajman University stands out for its significant contributions to producing leaders. The university was recently listed by Fortune Arabia as one of the top three universities in the UAE for graduating students who went on to become leaders of Fortune 500 companies in the Arab region. This achievement is underpinned by the university’s focus on career readiness, supported by Masar Career Excellence, which equips students with vital skills for the job market.
Ajman University’s diverse academic portfolio includes 37 programmes across various disciplines, each recognised by the UAE Ministry of Education while holding global accreditations, including QAA, ABET, AACSB, AQAS, ACCA, ACPE, CIMA, CPA Australia, HCERES, and UIA among others. The university’s strategic partnerships with global institutions enhance the educational experience, offering students opportunities for exchange programmes and dual degrees.
The university’s research capabilities are noteworthy, with faculty members recognised among the top 2 per cent of scientists globally. This emphasis on research contributes to Ajman University’s growing reputation as a regional research powerhouse.
It’s not just Ajman University’s overall rankings that are impressive. In the Shanghai Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2023, Ajman University was ranked as the #1 university in the UAE for undergraduate studies by subject for Pharmacy & Pharmaceutical Sciences and #2 in the UAE by subject for Computer Science & Engineering. Similarly, in the QS Subject Rankings 2023, Ajman University was ranked #2 in the UAE and in the 201-240 range globally for Art and Design. These achievements, coupled with the university’s non-profit status and dedication to reinvesting in its community, make Ajman University a beacon of academic excellence and a nurturing ground for future leaders and professionals.