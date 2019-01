Teepa Ahmed, (left), Emirati student of Al Zallaq School, Abu Dhabi is seen with other students at the Mini Mechanics pavilion during the opening of Abu Dhabi Science Festival at Abu Dhabi Corniche on Thursday. PHoto: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News (story: Samihah) Image Credit:

Teepa Ahmed, Emirati student of Al Zallaq School, Abu Dhabi is seen at the Mini Mechanics pavilion during the opening of Abu Dhabi Science Festival at Abu Dhabi Corniche on Thursday. PHoto: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News (story: Samihah) Image Credit:

The Students of Al Najah School, Abu Dhabi are seen at the 'Dig up a Dinasaur' project at their pavilion during the opening of Abu Dhabi Science Festival at Abu Dhabi Corniche on Thursday. PHoto: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News (story: Samihah) Image Credit:

The Students of The Philippine School, Abu Dhabi are seen at the 'Laser Plane' project at their pavilion during the opening of Abu Dhabi Science Festival at Abu Dhabi Corniche on Thursday. PHoto: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News (story: Samihah) Image Credit: