“Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee [has approved] a preventive protocol specific to the schooling community, including academic and administrative staff and students, to be implemented until the end of the school year. The committee also approved the resumption of in-classroom education for all grades in all Abu Dhabi schools from 14 February,” the Committee said.
The announcement follows four weeks of mandatory distance learning, starting on January 3, for all Abu Dhabi students. During this period, authorities have worked to test school staff and educators for COVID-19. The vaccination process for the education sector has also begun in earnest.
“The safety of [the] schooling community remains a top priority for the Committee and 60 per cent of educators and school staff have received the first dose of a vaccine during a vaccination campaign across the emirate,” the Committee said.
As reported in Gulf News, more than 15,000 educators, school staff and their family members at 222 private and charter schools in the emirate had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during the 10-day campaign that began on January 17. By the time schools begin welcoming students back to their premises, many of these vaccinated individuals would have received both doses of the vaccine.