Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee approved a preventive protocol specific to the schooling community, including academic and administrative staff and students, to be implemented until the end of the school year.

The authority also said that in-classroom learning will resume for all grades starting February 14. However, e-learning will remain as an option until the end of the school year.

In an announcement on social media, the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee also clarified on Wednesday that the resumption of in-class learning has been approved for students in all grades.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee [has approved] a preventive protocol specific to the schooling community, including academic and administrative staff and students, to be implemented until the end of the school year. The committee also approved the resumption of in-classroom education for all grades in all Abu Dhabi schools from 14 February,” the Committee said.

It added that e-learning will remain an option until the end of school year.

The announcement follows four weeks of mandatory distance learning, starting on January 3, for all Abu Dhabi students. During this period, authorities have worked to test school staff and educators for COVID-19. The vaccination process for the education sector has also begun in earnest.

“The safety of [the] schooling community remains a top priority for the Committee and 60 per cent of educators and school staff have received the first dose of a vaccine during a vaccination campaign across the emirate,” the Committee said.