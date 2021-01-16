Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee announced on Saturday that e-learning would continue for all academic levels for three more weeks, starting January 17.
This move, authorities added, is a precautionary measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 and to protect the health and safety of the schooling community.
The committee also urged parents, guardians, and academic and administrative staff to get vaccinated against the coronavirus to protect themselves and the wider community which is expected to accelerate students' safe return to schools.