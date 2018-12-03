Osandi Siyara Hewage
Grade 10, The Westminster School, Dubai
A person without ambition is like a ship without a rudder. Even if they are seasonal, our ambitions provide us with a sense of purpose. Whether it’s altruism that inspires you to be a doctor or an unbiased attitude that urges you to be a lawyer, one’s goals in life are important.
Although it is a fading profession, I intend to keep journalism alive, so people can raise their voice, be heard and be understood. Confronted by e-books and media, at this pace, journalism, specifically writing, might become extinct and we must do something about it.
Yes, the world is changing, and we must accept change, yet it would be my greatest endeavour to preserve the beauty of journalism.
My grandfather Leslie Dahanaike has inspired me to follow in his footsteps, having been editor-in-chief of the Sunday Observer in Sri Lanka nearly all his life. Although he passed away when I was young, my mother has told me stories of him which made me realise that I too share his passion.
A few years ago, during my final year of primary school (grade 6), I published a book titled 300 Expressions, hoping to encourage others to share their thoughts and exhibit their talent.
As a wise man once said, “The pen is mightier than the sword.”
If I found a Dh100 note on the road, I would...
... ask people around me if it belongs to them, and if does not, I would give it to someone who really needs it, like the restroom attendant who works tirelessly day and night.”