Here's all the answers about the project that Dubai's Crown Prince launched on Monday

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, launched a new education model called Dubai Schools. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Authorities have reached out to parents to clarify the details of the new education model that was launched in Dubai by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council.

The schooling model, called Dubai Schools, created a public-private sector partnership to operate schools under the new initiative with the to incorporate global curricula with Emirati, Arab and Muslim values.

What is Dubai Schools?

Dubai Schools aims to provide high quality accessible education for students in Dubai by adopting principles of excellence in education through an internationally recognized curriculum delivered by reputable private sector operators.

This unique partnership optimizes the exchange of knowledge, expertise and goals to achieve the Dubai Government agenda which aims at ensuring that every Emirati student has access to high quality education and, therefore, becomes a fulfilled and supported individual equipped with the right skills for the knowledge-based and competitive economy of the future.

Are there selection criteria for students applying to Dubai Schools?

Dubai Schools welcomes students of all abilities and nationalities. Individual schools will conduct their standard assessments for admission upon a student’s submission of registration application, similar to other private schools in the emirate.

Will the curriculum be taught in Arabic or English?

Schools under Dubai Schools’ umbrella offer international curricula, led and taught in English, while striving to excel in Arabic, science and technology and Islamic studies, with a culture fostered by Emirati values.

What are the school fees?

Parents may refer to the specific school links to know more about the registration process and fees:

Dubai Schools Mirdif on https://dubai-schools.ae/register/en

Dubai Schools Al Barsha on https://dubai-schools.ae/register/en

Who is eligible for scholarships?

Dubai Schools strives to offer affordable fees to all students – while the discounted school fee is applicable to every student, Emirati students who hold an emirate of Dubai issued family book are eligible for further scholarships, detailed on individual school portals.

For more details on applying for scholarships, you can request for further information:

Dubai Schools Mirdif

https://dubai-schools.ae/register/en

Dubai Schools Al Barsha

https://dubai-schools.ae/register/en

How can I register my child?

Parents have to visit the website on https://dubai-schools.ae/register/en

Does the Dubai Schools project have future plans to partner with more school operators?

Dubai Schools aims to expand its partnerships and collaborations, and any future plans and potential projects will be announced at the relevant time.

Will the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) inspect schools under Dubai Schools’ umbrella?

Schools under the Dubai Schools umbrella will be inspected by KHDA’s Dubai School Inspection Bureau like any other private school in the emirate. The schools will also be following all policies and regulations applicable to private schools in Dubai.

How can I register my child who is currently enrolled in a public school?