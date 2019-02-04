Dubai: The latest 'Dubai Student Wellbeing Census', out on Monday, indicates 81 per cent of students are "happy with life", officials said, compared with 84 per cent who were "happy at school" in the previous census.
Also, the first-ever 'Dubai Adults@School Wellbeing Survey' suggests 43 per cent of adults are "not feeling bad, but just getting by", while 5 per cent are "really struggling".
Results of both the census and survey were revealed by the Knowledge and Human Development (KHDA) at its 'What Works' conference for sharing best practices in education.
The second student census involved feedback from 95,875 pupils from grades 6 to 12 at 181 schools. The first census was limited to grades 6 to 9.
The adults survey involved 13,522 participants - 69 per cent of them teachers, seven per cent school leaders, 17 per cent in administration or other departments, and 7 per cent teaching assistants.
The adults survey also showed 24 per cent are "consistently thriving" while 28 per cent are "living well, despite struggles".