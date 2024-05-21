Abu Dhabi: In Abu Dhabi’s National Identity Mark inspections, eight out of 153 private schools were rated ‘outstanding’ while 33 were judged ‘weak’.

The Department of Education and Knowledge - Abu Dhabi (ADEK) said it continues to highlight the steps taken by private schools to consolidate these efforts.

The National Identity Mark rankings are assessed separately from ADEK’s Irtiqa’a Inspection, which covers the performance standards of Abu Dhabi’s private schools and provides recommendations for improved performance.

Also in the latest National Identity Mark inspections, 33 schools were found to be ‘good’ and 79 schools were deemed ‘acceptable’. The department will evaluate more private schools in the next stage, as the inspections were carried out in a phased manner.

Dr Sara Al Suwaidi Dr Sara Al Suwaidi, Education Quality Assurance and Monitoring Office Director, ADEK, said: “We strongly encourage all schools, regardless of their intake of Emirati students, to continue developing national identity programmes that are integrated into the curricula by engaging the entire school community, including parents, to create an enriched learning environment that extends beyond the classroom.”

She added that ADEK aims to “empower all parents to make informed decisions when choosing a school that not only excels academically but also enriches their child’s understanding of and connection to Emirati culture and values.”

Six schools evaluated during the first phase of inspections requested to be reassessed, with Yasmina Private School making a qualitative two-rate jump from Weak to Good, one progressing from Acceptable to Good and one progressing from Weak to Acceptable, while two schools remained the same. Further inspections will cover 60 private schools before the end of the academic year.