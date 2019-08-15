Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) celebrated the graduation of 55 children of its employees from its nurseries, who completed the academic year and fulfilled the requirements to move on to kindergarten. The ceremony was attended by Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa, and Dr Yousef Al Akraf, executive vice-president of Business Support and Human Resources at Dewa. Female employee happiness with the nurseries reached 98.78 per cent, reflecting their satisfaction with the level of care and education provided by Dewa’s nurseries to their children, in addition to the positive attitude and welfare that mothers working at Dewa enjoyed by being next to their children in the workplace.