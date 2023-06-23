Al Ain, UAE: The country is set to welcome hundreds of delegates from 80 countries attending the International Biology Olympiad early next month.

The UAE Ministry of Education announced the completion of the final preparations for the country’s hosting of the 34th International Biology Olympiad, to be held on July 2-10 at the UAE University in Al Ain.

Organisers expect at least 320 students from 80 countries and 300 jury members to take part in the event.

Students participating in the Olympiad will compete in four experimental tests and two theoretical tests. The Olympiad will help discover talented students from around the world in the field of biology and will enable them to develop international scientific and research partnerships in the science community. It will also contribute to the preparation and empowerment of future leaders in life sciences.

The announcement came during a press conference held by the Ministry of Education at the UAE University in Al Ain, in the presence of Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi, the President of the 34th International Biology Olympiad and the Assistant Undersecretary for the Care and Capacity Building Sector at the Ministry of Education, and Dr. Ahmed Ali Murad, Associate Deputy for Scientific Research at UAE University.

Dr. Amna Al Dahak Al Shamsi said the UAE enjoys a prestigious international position, as it has proven its merit and exceptional ability to achieve outstanding successes in hosting prominent international events.

She noted that with the guidance and support of the wise leadership, the country has attracted the most important global events due to the confidence it has earned and its exceptional organizational capabilities, which enabled it to host this edition of the Olympiad.

Advancing science

The implementation of this Olympiad is in line with the country’s strategic directions as it aims at advancing various fields of science, scientific research, innovation, attracting and retaining global talents, and enhancing the country’s leading global competitive position.

Dr. Al Shamsi stated that the UAE’s hosting of this prestigious Olympiad, which is the most important international competition in the field of biology and a platform that attracts the best student talents in this field from all over the world, is an addition to the country’s honorable record of achievements, especially considering that it is the first time to be hosted in an Arab country with this momentum of participation.

It is also worth noting that this is the second World Olympiad hosted by the UAE, as the UAE hosted the Junior Science Olympiad in December 2021, implementing it for the first time in hybrid form with unparalleled success.

Al Shamsi indicated that the previous period witnessed intense organizational efforts with UAE University, in addition to the preparations regarding media, IT, and logistical services.

Support from volunteers

About 200 postgraduate students and university professors were trained to prepare, support, implement and manage the theoretical and practical tests for the Olympiad, in addition to 200 volunteers who were trained on providing the necessary organisational support for the success of the Olympiad activities.

This voluntary participation reflects the authenticity of the UAE society and its belief in the importance of community participation and dedication to serving the UAE.

Green education

Dr. Al Shamsi added that an educational conference will be organised during the Olympiad, focusing on promoting the concept of “Green Education” and strategies for enabling future generations to face climate change.

Prof. Dr. Ahmed Murad, Associate Provost for Research at the UAE University, explained, “We appreciate the efforts of the Ministry of Education and its strategic role in having the UAE to host the 34th edition of the International Biology Olympiad, which contributes to strengthening the international reputation and global standing of the United Arab Emirates, and we also value the choice of the United Arab Emirates University As an academic and strategic partner.

“The university aspires to be a comprehensive research institute, which we are working on together to pass on science and knowledge to future generations in order to preserve this legacy that includes all concepts of sustainability, science concepts, and youth empowerment.

Opportunity

“Today, this Olympiad is an important opportunity for the United Arab Emirates University to build international partnerships, attract talented students as well as distinguished students within the education system in the UAE. We’re also aiming to improve national talents in compliance with the national strategic agenda of the UAE, as well as our academic strategy, and enhance our global reputation by providing research outputs that help in development. Today we, as educational institutions, are a strategic partner of the Ministry of Education in achieving this vision.

Dr. Murad pointed out: “Integration and teamwork are very important in achieving our ambitious vision, and today the UAE University, through its strategic partnership, will work to provide all support to ensure the international success of this version of the Olympiad, to be partners in success.

“The scientific team and the various organizing teams have worked day and night to produce this version reflecting the image of the UAE and the Ministry of Education, and reflecting the status of the United Arab Emirates University as an academic institution that contributes to providing a generation of scholars capable of continuing excellence and achieving leadership.

“The next 50 years requires us to have competencies and student talents that help achieve different and distinct accomplishments to the United Arab Emirates.”