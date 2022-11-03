Dubai: The UAE Ministry of Economy on Thursday hosted ‘NextGen Talent’, a first-of-its-kind virtual forum designed to help UAE-based students acquire the skills critical for the industries of the future.
NextGen Talent is in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, and overseen by Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister in charge of Talent Attraction and Retention. The event aimed to empower and prepare future leaders in the technology sector by offering world-class skills guidance in the fields of advanced technology and the industries of the future. The initiative aligns with the Ministry of Economy’s efforts to accelerate economic diversification as set down in the Principles of the 50 in September last year.
Dr. Ahmad Belhoul, Minister of Education, delivered a keynote address to the students on why initiatives such as NextGen Talent confirm the UAE’s ongoing commitment to the nation’s youth, and praised the UAE’s educational institutions for implementing steps to promote digitally-driven courses such as artificial intelligence, computer science and engineering.
The NextGen Talent forum, which was sponsored by leading fintech platforms Capital.com and Currency.com, welcomed senior executives from META, Oracle, Amazon, Google, Microsoft, Stripe, VMWare, Finclusive, FinCEN, SureStart, Hedera, FourthBrain, APCO Worldwide, Verse Estates, Espresso Systems and the Crypto Council for Innovation.
Dr. Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade and Minister Responsible for Talent Attraction and Retention, opened the forum by highlighting the need to harness the limitless talent and passion of the UAE’s brightest young minds.
This was followed by an address from the founder of Capital.com and Currency.com, Viktor Prokopenya, who stressed the importance of empowering the UAE’s talent pool with the skills to navigate the abstract world of the knowledge economy.
NextGen Talent followed the July launch of the Ministry of Economy’s landmark NextGenFDI program, which is designed to attract digitally-empowered companies to the UAE. NextGen Talent and NextGenFDI will complement each other, with companies from the NextGenFDI initiative supporting the transfer of knowledge, technology and skillsets to the next generation of youth in the UAE.