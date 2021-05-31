. Image Credit: Supplied

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus, has successfully vaccinated all the teaching and non-teaching staff at the university. MAHE Dubai has conducted and participated in multiple on-campus and off-campus vaccination drives in the past few months to help over 3,000 students, staff, alumni, and their family members get vaccinated. MAHE Dubai is hoping to get majority of its students vaccinated by September.

Dr Jason Fitzsimmons, Academic President, MAHE Dubai, said, “I am happy to inform that all the teaching and non-teaching staff at the university have been successfully vaccinated. We are now encouraging and helping the rest of the students to get their doses. We conducted multiple vaccination drives in the past few months to help the students, staff, alumni, and their family members get vaccinated. The drives received promising response as over 3,000 individuals participated in them.”

MAHE Dubai is home to more than 2,000 students and over 200 staff. It has been successfully running the classes in blended mode for its students, following all the necessary health and safety protocols. Temperature check upon entry, issuance of hand gloves, and readily available sanitisers are few of the many preventive measures taken. All the campus facilities, classrooms, and common areas are regularly sanitised and periodically disinfected.

MAHE Dubai also invites all the aspiring students and their parents to the campus for any of the upcoming open houses to meet the admission counsellors, know about the programmes offered, the eligibility criteria, the admission process and the scholarships offered. MAHE Dubai earlier announced that it is accepting registrations for its undergraduate programmes based on the predicted grades, internal assessments, or pre-board results of the students. The decision was taken to support the prospective students in these times of uncertainty.

“We understand that there is a sense of uncertainty among the students with regards to their higher studies due to the difficult times. However, we assure students that we are there with them at every step to help them take an informed decision,” Dr Fitzsimmons said.

“We have made the application process flexible to help students and their parents. Students can visit us on campus and register with us to block their seats based on their predicted grades, internal assessments, or pre-board results.”

Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE), Dubai Campus is a 5-star-rated university as per the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Dubai’s Higher Education Classification (HEC) Rating 2020, with the highest overall rating score of 836. It is also a proud recipient of the Forbes Middle East Higher Education Award 2019 for ‘Outstanding Support for Students’.