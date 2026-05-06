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EDGE, Kerno partner for local production of critical network encryptors

Partnership advances sovereign manufacturing of secure data protection systems in UAE

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EDGE entity KATIM has entered a partnership with KERNO Enterprises (Kerno), the first enterprise-grade IT hardware manufacturer in the UAE.
EDGE entity KATIM has entered a partnership with KERNO Enterprises (Kerno), the first enterprise-grade IT hardware manufacturer in the UAE.
EDGE

ABU DHABI: EDGE entity KATIM, a leading provider of data protection solutions, has entered a partnership with KERNO Enterprises (Kerno), the first enterprise-grade IT hardware manufacturer in the UAE, to support sovereign manufacturing of KATIM products in the UAE.

This complements its existing sovereign design and development capabilities.

The partnership will consolidate manufacturing and integration capabilities for network encryption technologies in-country, supporting the UAE’s agenda to strengthen data sovereignty and enhance technological independence in critical infrastructure.

Network encryptor

The agreement was signed by Didier Pagnoux, CEO, KATIM, and Christopher Caswell, Co-Founder and CEO, Kerno, during Make it in the Emirates 2026.

KATIM Gateway is a sovereign-grade, post-quantum resistant network encryptor optimised to secure high-bandwidth data flows between core networks, data centres, and mission-critical operations.

The first phase of in-country production will focus on X9001 and X9001-R devices, portable variants of the KATIM Gateway, before extending to X9011, a large-scale provider of data encryption.

Didier Pagnoux, CEO, KATIM, stated: “This partnership is yet another step in the UAE’s mission for complete technological sovereignty.

"By manufacturing and integrating Gateway devices locally, EDGE acts as a cornerstone of national resilience, providing data protection even in the most sensitive, volatile, and vulnerable environments.

"We are committed to delivering reliable, end-to-end sovereign solutions in all conditions and without interruption.”

Christopher Caswell, Co-Founder and CEO, Kerno, said: “This partnership with EDGE and KATIM reflects a shared focus on strengthening the UAE’s control over its most critical infrastructure. It’s not just about performance, it’s about trust, security, and the ability to operate without dependency. At KERNO, we are building the capability to manufacture and support advanced systems locally. Working together, we are enabling sovereign, secure infrastructure that can be deployed and maintained within the UAE, especially in environments where there is no margin for compromise.”

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