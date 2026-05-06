EDGE, Kerno partner for local production of critical network encryptors

Christopher Caswell, Co-Founder and CEO, Kerno, said: “This partnership with EDGE and KATIM reflects a shared focus on strengthening the UAE’s control over its most critical infrastructure. It’s not just about performance, it’s about trust, security, and the ability to operate without dependency. At KERNO, we are building the capability to manufacture and support advanced systems locally. Working together, we are enabling sovereign, secure infrastructure that can be deployed and maintained within the UAE, especially in environments where there is no margin for compromise.”