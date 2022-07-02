An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 hit southern Iran in the early hours of Saturday, with tremors felt in the UAE.
The quake struck at 1.32am near Bandar Khamir at a depth of 10km, according to the UAE National Centre of Meteorology.
Tremors were felt in several areas of the UAE, including Dubai, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ajman, according to eyewitnesses and social media users.
The tremors did not have any impact on the UAE, the NCM said.
Tremors were also felt in Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Pakistan and Afghanistan, according to social media users.