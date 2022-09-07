Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s e-Dirham payment method will no longer be accepted for services at the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) from October 31, 2022, the MoHRE has said.
The card, which was issued by the UAE Ministry of Finance since 2001 through its partner banks, is being gradually phased out.
Following an announcement last month about its deactivation, a number of agencies have set dates from which the card will no longer be accepted for payment. For instance, the Ministry of Finance will not accept the card for payment from September 9 onwards.
Alternative payment methods
Once the e-Dirham is activated, residents making payments at the MoHRE can opt for any other secure and approved cashless mediums to make payments, including options offered by Mastercard, Visa, E-Debit, Apple Pay and Google Pay. These payment methods are also currently accepted at other government agencies and ministries.
What happens to existing balance?
e-Dirham users can continue to use the cards until October 31. They can also obtain a refund for any existing balance on the card through the issuing bank.
Phased deactivation
The e-Dirham was one of the first cashless payment system adopted by UAE government agencies. Issued first as a physical card with three different levels of benefits, then evolving into a mobile app, it enabled secure transactions for a multitude of government services.