Dubai: An e-book that lists the services and other useful information for people of determination in the UAE has been launched at India Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai.

The release of the e-book was held during celebrations for International Day of People of Determination at the annual ‘Prerana Utsav’ recently.

Prerana (We inspire) is an initiative of the Indian Consulate in Dubai to support and empower people of determination and their families.

The day was marked as ‘Inclusion Day’ and the celebrations began with a welcome address by N. Mohan, chief coordinator Prerana, the mission said in a press release.

He described the organisation’s journey of the last 12 years and highlighted the achievements of Prerana. He also spoke about the work done to continue community engagements during the COVID-19 pandemic.

E-book on services

Tadu Mamu, consul for Press, Information, Culture and Labour at the Indian Consulate, Dubai, presided at the event and inaugurated ‘Prerana ki Saathi’, an e-book compiled by Prerana to support parents with information on therapies, technologies and services for people of determination that are available in the UAE.

The e-book can be accessed on the Indian Consulate’s website. It will be updated regularly to ensure that the most relevant and latest information is available for all, the mission said.

Expo official’s speech

Mohamed Al Aydaroos, education associate, Guest Experience Terra - The Sustainability Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, addressed the audience and spoke about his journey as a person of determination and highlighted the importance of supporting people of determination’s full integration into society.