1. Here's why Dubai's sub-Dh2m home sales are doing fine
Despite 10 rate hikes, end-users make strong return for mid-priced homes - and mortgages
2. SeaWorld Abu Dhabi opens to public
The marine life theme park's ticket costs, location, experiences explained
3. Congress 2.0: Huge strategic shift, emerging alliances
India’s oldest political party is fully reloaded for a head-on battle with Modi and BJP
4. Meet the top 10 richest Indian billionaires in the US
4 of the richest American billionaires are of Indian descent
5. Blackpink’s Jennie stuns in white at Cannes debut
Big Hit music says BTS’ V is in Cannes for Celine event