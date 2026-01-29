Dubai’s real estate advisory gets a premium upgrade with new hub

New state-of-the-art headquarters in JBR sets benchmark for client-centric services
Dubai: Dubai’s real estate market is entering a new phase, with buyers increasingly seeking transparency, data-driven insights, and trusted long-term advisers.
Responding to this shift, a state-of-the-art headquarters has opened in Jumeirah Beach Residence (JBR), designed to set a new benchmark for professional property consultancy.
The new hub merges high-performance brokerage capabilities with media-driven advisory, offering clients and consultants an environment built for excellence. Facilities include executive meeting suites, premium client lounges, a private café, and a fully equipped podcast and media studio for high-quality content creation. The headquarters also doubles as a training and coaching centre, ensuring agents are equipped with the latest market knowledge and tools.
“Dubai does not need more agents. It needs better-equipped agents,” said Cem Azizoglu, CEO of Richmond Properties. “For years, the industry has focused on rapid recruitment, without investing in professional development. Our approach is different: we invest first in environment, systems, training, leadership, and culture. This office reflects our belief that trust, communication, and professionalism will define the next phase of Dubai’s property market.”
Consultants working from the JBR hub benefit from advanced CRM systems, structured lead generation, in-house branding and marketing support, and ongoing coaching. The model prioritises long-term careers over short-term transactions, allowing agents to build deep client relationships.
Property tours
For international investors, the office offers a concierge-style experience that includes tailored property tours, curated investment itineraries, and travel arrangements streamlining access to Dubai’s dynamic property market.
Industry experts say Dubai’s growing sophistication means buyers are no longer satisfied with generic agents. “Clients now expect a full-service experience, supported by market data and professional guidance. Our mission is to ensure agents meet those expectations and deliver measurable value,” Azizoglu added.
