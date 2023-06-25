Dubai: Dubai has reached a new milestone as its population has surpassed 3.6 million for the first time, according to the latest data from the Dubai Statistics Centre.
The population now stands at 3,600,175, marking a one per cent increase of 33,000 people by the end of the first quarter of this year, which is a 1.5 per cent increase of more than 50,000 residents compared to the end of 2022.
The growth can be attributed to Dubai’s appeal marked by world-class infrastructure, a stable legislative and legal environment, as well as a thriving economy. The city continues to attract tens of thousands of new residents seeking job opportunities or investments.
Since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, Dubai’s population has grown by 6.3 per cent, which represents an increase of around 215,000 people.
Dubai’s urban plan estimates that by 2040, the population could reach 5.8 million, and peak at 7.8 million during busy hours, up from 4.729 million at the end of 2022.
Demographic profile
In terms of demographics, males make up 69 per cent of Dubai’s population at around 2.438 million, while females represent 31 per cent with over 1.111 million. Emiratis account for eight per cent of the population, while expats represent 92 per cent.
Economically, 81 per cent of the population is active in the job market. The figure represents about 2.864 million people, with males constituting 73 per cent of this segment. A considerable ratio - 60 per cent - of the economically active population falls within the age group of 29 to 39 years.
Additionally, during peak hours, which are typically between 6.30am and 8.30pm, Dubai’s population swells to 4.729 million, including regular residents, employees, and temporary inhabitants.
The population is mostly comprised of young people, with the 30 to 34 age group being the largest at 636,000 individuals. For those over 75 years of age, the population stands at 11,559, split nearly equally between males and females. The age group between 70 to 74 years comprises 9,216 individuals, and the 65 to 69 years bracket has just over 20,000 individuals.