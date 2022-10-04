Dubai: Dubai’s majestic new Hindu temple in Jebel Ali officially opened to welcome people of all faiths after a formal inauguration by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, on Tuesday.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Sunjay Sudhir, Ahmad Abdul Karim Julfar, director-general of the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai and Dr Omar Al Muthanna, CEO of the Social Regulatory and Licensing Agency for the CDA, were among the guests who joined the minister to light the traditional lamp and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Leaders of different faiths were present to bless the ceremony while around 200 guests of different nationalities including top government officials, diplomats also attended the ceremony held at the temple which is located in what is now called the ‘Worship Village’ that houses nine religious shrines.
The Indian Ambassador thanked the graciousness and generosity of the Dubai government to provide land for the temple and facilitate its construction. “We also thank the government of the UAE for providing a second home to 3.5 million Indians where they live and work and contribute to the economy and society,” he added.
With a blend of Indian and Arabic architecture, the temple, which has 16 deities, houses a huge prayer hall that has a large 3D-printed pink lotus unfurling across the central dome. It also houses the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of the Sikhs.
Raju Shroff, one of the temple trustees, thanked the government of Dubai for the support extended to the temple management to complete construction.
“Nowhere in the world do we have a place called Worship Village. Generations, nations and history will remember Dubai and the UAE as a place that welcomes every person with open arms,” he added.
The temple is using digital technology to pre-book visits. Almost 200,000 people have visited the temple using the QR code appointment system since its soft launch in September.
Shroff said the QR code appointment system, accessible through the website of the Hindu Temple Dubai, for visitors will continue till Diwali.