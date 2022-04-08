The first session, ‘Innovating into the Future — Making Ideas Work’, saw the participation of Al Anoud Al Hashmi, CEO and founder of The Futurist Company, who discussed the role of innovation in developing solutions to challenges and driving a positive transformation in society and businesses.

Al Hashmi said: “We are fortunate to be in the UAE, as the country has achieved numerous milestones throughout its history and has always strived to be the best in the world. Despite all the challenges, the UAE was successful in turning obstacles to opportunities, thanks to the vision and directives of our wise leadership.”

Sustainable business environment

Al Hashmi also highlighted the importance of innovation in addressing the challenges of the future as well as having accurate performance indicators to measure facts, data and impacts to achieve a sustainable business environment.

Knowledge management tricks

The second session, ‘Tricks of Managing Knowledge within Growing International Teams’, saw the participation of Mike Bandar, co-founder of Waybook.com, who gave an extensive presentation on the challenges faced by global action teams.

Bandar highlighted several studies, which showed that 52 per cent of new remote employees feel less connected to their co-workers and institution, 39 per cent of employees have reported worse mental health at present in comparison to January 2020, while two out of five employees express a fear of the culture of telecommuting, and more.

Corporate leadership

Bandar said: “The centralisation of knowledge requires a framework that makes it interactive, and guides its transfer, understanding and application, to remove ambiguity in information and clarify content. Corporate leadership must help engage all employees and strengthen cooperation among them, rather than demanding absolute compliance.”