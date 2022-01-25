Dubai: Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai (IACAD) answered over 186,000 requests from people for fatwas (religious rulings) on various matters in 2021, IACAD said on Tuesday.
The annual report by IACAD’s Fatwa Department said the fatwas covered all areas of Islamic jurisprudence, including contemporary, social and intellectual issues. The fatwas were provided in verbal and written forms, as well as via internet.
Written requests reached more than 280 in number, over 178,000 were oral requests, and more than 7,000 came via the internet. Upwards of 3,300 requests for fatwas were from outside the UAE.
‘Refer to muftis’
Dr Ahmed bin Abdul Aziz Al Haddad, Grand Mufti, Director, Ifta Department, IACAD, stressed “the need for the questioner to refer to the muftis [those qualified to issue fatwas] because they are more knowledgeable about the country’s customs, system, and interests”. Al Haddad added that 16 muftis at IACAD specialised in legal sciences and jurisprudence answer the inquiries of the questioner with the aim of serving various segments of society worldwide.
IACAD provides its services through various channels such as its website, customer service e-mail, call centre, in addition to providing special lines for women. Also, IACAD has a fatwa service via WhatsApp on 8003336. Questions are received in Arabic and English round the clock, and the answer is provided within three working days, IACAD said.