After offering six months of fun and family entertainment to hundreds of thousands of visitors, Global Village in Dubai closes its doors later tonight.
The multicultural destination provided a perfect spot for an unforgettable Eid holiday, with 26 country pavilions representing 80 cultures, carnival adventures, entertainment and fun-filled attractions and activities for guests of all ages.
Although the current season of Global Village comes to a conclusion, the sense of anticipation will be alive, as it returns in six months from now — to thrill and enthrall us as always.
Let’s take a look at some of the key moments on the closing day of the current season
