Floors being cleared in phases after blaze on Thursday forced residents out

The 53-storey Duja Tower caught fire on Thursday night Image Credit: Antonin Kelian Kallouche/Gulf News

Dubai: Tenants of Duja Tower on Dubai’s Shaikh Zayed Road started moving back into the building on Saturday in phases after the 53-storey building was reopened for residents two days after the fire on Thursday.

No injuries were reported in the blaze, which is being investigated by the authorities.

Tenants were evacuated and provided a complimentary stay in hotels on Friday and Saturday.

According to updates, the process of tenants returning to their apartments began on Saturday in a phased manner.

Duja Tower resident Pradeep Jethani

Tenants were being escorted by security to their apartments to collect their belongings. A police patrol was seen near the entrance and security guards were present on both sides of the tower. At the reception, only tenants were allowed in.

Shikhi Sharma, who lives on floor 27, said shortly after midday on Saturday, floors 21 to 40 were open for moving back in.

WhatsApp alert

“We’ll be going back in today [Saturday] as my husband has just received a WhatsApp message from the tower’s management that floors 21 to 40 are open. We didn’t get a hotel room nearby and stayed in another hotel elsewhere on our own accord,” Sharma said.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Indian tenant Pradeep Jethani quoted a message from the tower management saying floors 31 to 40 were open.

A section of the building's facade caught fire on Thursday

“Another tower resident, Michael Malas, 57, from the UK, said: “It’s my assumption that every 10 floors will open in phases, which is organised. We live on floor six and expect to move back tonight [Saturday] or tomorrow [Sunday].”

A tenant who did not wish to be named said: “Everything’s being taken care of, I’ll be moving in today [Saturday] hopefully. I’m quite happy.”

Jethani and Malas praised the management for providing complimentary stay for tenants and updating them on developments.

Pleasantly surprised

“The management has been there for us since day one and I’ve to say they are super. They have shown us a human side where city life is normally about money and rushing about. We’ve been left pleasantly surprised,” Malas said.

Jethani added: “I would recommend their name and I would like to deal with them in the future too. The entire team has been on their feet, they haven’t shied out of anything.”

Complimentary stay