Dubai: Dubai Municipality has completed 90 per cent of a deep tunnel drainage project in the emirate, according to director general Dawoud Al Hajiri.
“The tunnel work was not affected during the exceptional national sterilisation period and the fourth and final stage of tunnel excavation has been completed,” he said.
“With this the tunnel project is entering the final point at the Manmade Island near the Jebel Ali port, after passing down from Sheikh Zayed Road, and the length of drilling for this stage reached 2.5-km. This brings the project to the end of the deep tunneling stage, with a length of 10.3-km,” he added.
“The first stage was completed on September 25, 2019. Thus, the tunnel has become ready for linkage and high operation in October 2020,” said Al Hajri.
“Pouring of 66,000 cubic metres of concrete for the main pumping station has been completed using 12,000 tons of reinforced steel, which will be able to absorb 110 cubic meters of water per second, equivalent to discharging 9.5 million cubic meters per day,” he said.