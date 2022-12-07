Dubai: Al Jalila Foundation, a philanthropic healthcare organisation in Dubai dedicated to transforming lives through medical innovation, on Wednesday announced the launch of a new cycle of grants to support cancer research in the UAE.

The new cycle, which will award grants to UAE-based scientists, is in line with the vision of the Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) to advance health for humanity. It also reinforces Dubai’s position as a leading destination in the field of medical education, research and scientific innovation.

Al Jalila Foundation has invited applications to conduct a two-year cancer research study to address local and regional needs. The new grant cycle will provide up to Dh300,000 to support basic science, translational and clinical research projects.

The grants are available to UAE nationals and residents, provided they conduct the research in the UAE. Applicants should also be holding positions at universities, research or clinical institutions in the UAE.

According to the foundation, the applications will be assessed through an independent, international peer review process that will be overseen by a scientific advisory committee. The committee will consist of specialised experts in the region, who will work with the international peer review panel, to award research grants to the most deserving scientists.

Dr. Amer Al Zarooni, vice president of Administration and Professional Services of MBRU (Mohammed Bin Rashid University) and acting CEO of the Al Jalila Foundation, said: “Al Jalila Foundation’s latest grant cycle, which is in line with DAHC’s ‘Patient First’ mission, will further support our efforts to advance scientific discovery and promote better health outcomes to improve the wellbeing of cancer patients in the UAE. The foundation’s investment in medical research reaffirms our commitment to the UAE’s long-term healthcare strategy. By supporting talented scientists, we are investing in the next generation of innovators in health sciences and paving the way for medical breakthroughs to transform lives.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for one in six deaths. The cancer burden continues to grow globally, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems. Cancer research – to discover, detect, prevent, and treat the disease – is integral to progress in understanding the fundamental biology of cancer and new prevention measures, tests and treatments.

Since 2013, Al Jalila Foundation has awarded more than Dh28 million in research grants in a number of areas including cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases.