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Turkish gastronomy shines in Dubai with central anatolian delicacies

Michelin-starred chef showcases Turkey's culinary heritage in Dubai

Last updated:
Rahf Youssef, Reporter
1 MIN READ
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on Thursday evening, the Turkish Consulate General invited guests to a gastronomy evening at Rixos The Palm Dubai.
on Thursday evening, the Turkish Consulate General invited guests to a gastronomy evening at Rixos The Palm Dubai.

Dubai: Roasted lamb, dried okra soup and a centuries-old dish from Kayseri were on the menu in Dubai on Thursday evening, when the Turkish Consulate General invited guests to a gastronomy evening at Rixos The Palm Dubai.

The dinner on October 8 was the third event in the series “7 Regions 7 Cuisines”.

The first two editions focused on the cuisines of the Black Sea and the Mediterranean. This time, the spotlight was on Central Anatolia.

Michelin-starred chef behind the menu

Michelin-starred chef Duran Ozdemir created a special eight-course tasting menu for the evening.

It included Konya roasted lamb (fırın kebabı), dried okra soup and Kayseri yağlaması, all traditional dishes from the region.

The organisers say the aim of the series is to bring Turkey’s regional food traditions to an international audience.

Business leaders, diplomats and influencers

Among the guests were representatives from business and diplomacy, as well as members of the media and influencers.

They were welcomed by Consul General Onur Saylan and Ahmet Bugdayci, Attaché for Cultural Affairs and Promotion.

The evening also served as a farewell reception for Saylan.

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