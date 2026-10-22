Dubai scientist joins global effort to protect fungi in world's first conservation strategy

Georgina Pereira, Species Survival Manager at the IUCN SSC Centre for Species Survival Fungi at Terra, Expo City Dubai, and co-author of the strategy, said, "For too long, fungi have been missing from the conservation conversation, despite being fundamental to the ecosystems we depend on. In the Middle East, this gap is particularly significant because we are still uncovering the diversity of fungal life in our deserts and understanding the roles these species play. This strategy gives us a framework to move from understanding what we don't know to taking meaningful conservation action. At Terra, we're working to build the scientific knowledge and regional collaboration needed to ensure fungi in arid environments are no longer overlooked."