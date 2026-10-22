Dubai scientist joins global effort to protect fungi in world's first conservation strategy

Dubai scientist pioneers global strategy to safeguard fungi at COP17 in Armenia
Dubai: A Dubai-based scientist has joined experts from 30 countries to develop the world's first global fungal conservation strategy, launched at COP17 in Armenia. The initiative aims to protect fungi, which play a vital role in ecosystems but have long been overlooked in conservation efforts.
Georgina Pereira, Species Survival Manager at the IUCN SSC Centre for Species Survival Fungi at Terra, Expo City Dubai, is among the international experts who co-authored the world's first Global Strategy for Fungal Conservation, launched at the UN Biodiversity Conference (COP17) in Armenia on October 21.
Her contribution brings a regional perspective to an international effort to address the longstanding omission of fungi from conservation policy and practice. The Middle East remains an underexplored region for fungal biodiversity, particularly across the Arabian Peninsula's arid ecosystems, where fungi play essential roles in supporting soil health, plant life and ecosystem resilience.
At Terra, this work is already taking shape through efforts to develop the UAE's first national macrofungi checklist and an Arabian Peninsula fungal database. Alongside ongoing research and species assessments, these initiatives aim to close critical knowledge gaps and establish the scientific foundations for future conservation action.
Georgina Pereira, Species Survival Manager at the IUCN SSC Centre for Species Survival Fungi at Terra, Expo City Dubai, and co-author of the strategy, said, "For too long, fungi have been missing from the conservation conversation, despite being fundamental to the ecosystems we depend on. In the Middle East, this gap is particularly significant because we are still uncovering the diversity of fungal life in our deserts and understanding the roles these species play. This strategy gives us a framework to move from understanding what we don't know to taking meaningful conservation action. At Terra, we're working to build the scientific knowledge and regional collaboration needed to ensure fungi in arid environments are no longer overlooked."
Terra, the World’s Living Wonder- is one of the UAE’s icons of sustainability and a hub to drive climate action, environmental innovation, and increase awareness about sustainability, biodiversity, and conservation.
Born out of a vision of a world where nature and humans thrive in harmony, Terra invites visitors to embark on an emotional adventure to be inspired about ways to protect our planet and witness how small, daily actions can and do have a big impact on planet Earth. It is a living embodiment of sustainability through its structure that produces its own energy and water, and its mission to awaken minds, inspire hearts, and drive meaningful action to ensure a sustainable and thriving future for all.