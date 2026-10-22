Dubai medical students gain experience abroad

Students explore neurosurgery, AI and patient care at global institutions
Dubai: From observing complex brain surgeries in the United States to exploring artificial intelligence in healthcare in France, medical students from Dubai have gained hands-on exposure to international medical practices through a summer training programme.
Students from Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) travelled to leading institutions in the United States, Canada and France as part of the university’s Summer Scholars Program, designed to broaden their clinical knowledge, research skills and understanding of healthcare systems.
The programme offers students opportunities to participate in research, clinical observerships and community service initiatives in the UAE and abroad.
Professor Rasha Buhumaid, Dean of the College of Medicine and Graduate Medical Education at MBRU, said the initiative helps prepare future doctors for the challenges of modern healthcare.
“The Summer Scholars Program reflects MBRU’s commitment to preparing graduates who are ready to contribute to healthcare in the UAE and internationally. Through these placements, our students gain early exposure to different health systems, research projects, and medical innovations. They return with new skills and professional networks that enrich their studies at MBRU and, ultimately, the care they will provide to patients.”
For medical student Krish Bhatia, a four-week placement at Penn Medicine’s Department of Neurosurgery at the University of Pennsylvania provided an opportunity to observe complex brain operations.
One of the procedures he witnessed involved deep brain stimulation, a technique used to control tremors in patients with Parkinson’s disease and essential tremor.
Bhatia said he was particularly impressed that patients could remain awake during the procedure, allowing doctors to observe the immediate effects of the treatment.
He also shadowed physicians during patient examinations and attended neuroscience training at the university’s Restore Lab, where he learnt to analyse neural signals.
The experience strengthened his ambition to pursue a career in neurosurgery.
Three other students including Abdullah Al Dhaheri, Maha Alramahi and Hannah-Grace Hamouda, attended a two-week summer school on artificial intelligence and digital innovation in medicine at Université Paris Cité in France.
The programme examined the growing use of AI in radiology, paediatrics and emergency medicine, including its potential to support clinical decisions and improve patient outcomes.
“We came back to Dubai not only with new knowledge but with a much broader understanding of the kind of doctors we hope to become,” Hannah-Grace said.
Al Dhaheri highlighted how AI could reduce administrative workloads for doctors, allowing them to spend more time caring for patients. However, he stressed the importance of human oversight, accuracy and patient data protection.
In the United States, student Saud Mahmoud spent two weeks at Virginia University of Integrative Medicine, learning about different approaches to patient care.
He also visited Georgetown University and MedStar Georgetown University Hospital in Washington, D.C., to observe clinical practices.
His experience extended beyond hospitals through volunteer work with community acupuncture clinics serving low-income residents and cancer patients.
Meanwhile, Moza Al Janahi travelled to McGill University in Canada to learn about residency opportunities and the requirements for international medical graduates.
She also met former MBRU students pursuing medical careers in Canada, gaining insights into their experiences.
“It was especially meaningful to connect with MBRU graduates thriving beyond the university and the UAE. Hearing firsthand about their experiences as residents at McGill, their daily lives in Montreal, and the steps that brought them there made the pathway feel much more tangible and achievable.”
The university said the international placements help students develop professional networks, gain exposure to different healthcare environments and bring valuable experience back to Dubai as they prepare for their medical careers.