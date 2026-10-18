Exam strategies for UAE students eyeing Indian medical and engineering careers at Edufair
Abu Dhabi: UAE students considering medical or engineering degrees in India should start planning their entrance-exam pathway from Grade 11, a career guidance expert spoke on the centre stage of Edufair Abu Dhabi, 2026.
“I don’t need to take NEET to study MBBS in the UAE. But if I want to return to India and practise as a doctor, I need to have taken NEET,” said Asanul Ameen, Head of Operations at Unique World Education,
He gave the advice during an interactive career-guidance session in which students raised questions about subject combinations, entrance routes and career planning.
Students asked about medical and engineering pathways, including whether an Indian student needs to take NEET when planning to study medicine in the UAE.
He said students should take NEET before starting their MBBS course abroad, not after completing it, that subject choices made after Grade 10 can determine which exams they are eligible to take.
Those aiming for Indian medical courses, including MBBS, BDS and Ayush programmes, must take NEET and should begin preparing in Grade 11 because the subject course of what is taught in higher secondary is the most important for such competitive examinations.
“The NEET questions are from 11th and 12th grade, 50-50,” he said.
Why keeping career options open matters
Ameen reminded the students about the 22 lakh (2.2 million) students appearing for the NEET year on year, while JEE Main attracts roughly 15–20 lakh candidates.
The figures were estimates cited during the session, and applicants should consult the latest official exam data. He asked students on how they prepare and plan to proceed, while also emphasising that decisions of where to settle and practice may come later, but it is always important to have your choices open.
For engineering aspirants, he said admission to an Indian Institute of Technology requires candidates to qualify through JEE Main before becoming eligible for JEE Advanced, if they ever plan to settle in India.
National Institute of Technology admissions, according to his explanation, are based on JEE Main. Preparation needs to start early, he added.
For families weighing overseas study, the practical takeaway is to check the latest eligibility and licensing requirements with India’s medical authorities before choosing a course or university.
Edufair touched upon the future, as a student’s plans after graduation, whether to practise in India or elsewhere can shape the route they take in schools.