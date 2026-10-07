How Unique World Education helped Nived Anoop Nair achieve his IIT dream

The institute offered four years of guidance, hundreds of mock tests and teacher support
Every parent in the UAE who dreams of seeing their child at an IIT asks the same question: where should the preparation begin? For Nived Anoop Nair and his family, the answer was Unique World Education.
Nived joined Unique World Education in Grade 9 while studying at GEMS New Millennium School, Dubai. He stayed with UWE all the way through Grade 12. Today, he is pursuing B.Tech in Electrical Engineering at IIT Delhi–Abu Dhabi, one of the most sought-after engineering campuses for UAE students.
His success shows what is possible when a student starts early and has the right institute guiding every step of the journey.
When Nived joined Unique World Education, UWE's faculty focused on strengthening his understanding of Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, the three subjects that decide success in engineering entrance examinations.
UWE's teachers helped him understand concepts, resolve doubts and work through challenging topics. Regular coaching and individual support classes allowed him to build his knowledge steadily, year after year.
Starting in Grade 9 gave Nived time to develop good study habits and master the fundamentals before moving on to advanced problems. Instead of a last-minute rush in Grade 12, his preparation was a structured four-year plan designed and guided by Unique World Education.
Over the years, Nived took part in hundreds of UWE mock tests, regular assessments and doubt-clearing sessions.
These tests helped him find his weak areas, practise applying concepts and build the speed and accuracy needed for competitive examinations. After every test, UWE's teachers reviewed his performance with him and helped him refine his approach.
UWE's individual support classes gave him extra time to revisit difficult topics and ask questions. Combined with Nived's own discipline and determination, this personal attention from Unique World Education kept his preparation consistent until the very end.
Nived is one of many Unique World Education students now studying at India's top institutions. Year after year, UWE students from Dubai and Abu Dhabi have secured admissions to IITs, NITs, IIITs and other prestigious colleges across India.
For parents, this is the clearest proof of what Unique World Education delivers: real students, real admissions and a track record that keeps growing every year.
Unique World Education currently operates four branches across the UAE, ensuring families in both emirates have easy access to quality coaching:
• Al Karama, Dubai
• Al Nahda, Dubai
• Hamdan Street, Abu Dhabi
• Mussafah, Abu Dhabi
Each branch maintains the same high standards of teaching, structured curriculum, and commitment to student success, whether a family is based in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.
What makes Unique World Education the preferred choice for Indian families across the UAE is the breadth of its academic offering. All four branches provide:
• CBSE Coaching: Grade 6 to Grade 12
• Foundation & Competitive Preparation: Grade 6 to Grade 10
• NEET Entrance Preparation: Grade 11 & 12
• IIT-JEE (Main & Advanced Preparation): Grade 11 & 12
• CAET Entrance(For IIT DELHI - ABUDHABI) Preparation
• KEAM Entrance Preparation - Grade 11 & 12
• NEET Repeater 1-Year Program
• NEET Crash Batch
• JEE Crash Batch
Nived's journey proves one thing: the earlier a child starts with the right guidance, the closer the IIT dream becomes. He began in Grade 9 with Unique World Education, and today he is an IIT student.
If your child dreams of studying at an IIT, NIT, IIIT or a top government medical college in India, Unique World Education can build a clear preparation plan from Grade 6 onwards, with the same teachers, mock tests and personal attention that helped Nived succeed.
Admissions are now open at all four branches. Scholarships and fee concessions are available for UAE students.
Dubai: +971 4 357 4415 | +971 56 628 2825
Abu Dhabi: +971 2 886 9785 | +971 54 995 3437
info@uniqueworldedu.com
Branches: Al Karama Dubai | Al Nahda Dubai | Hamdan Street Abu Dhabi | Mussafah Abu Dhabi