DFWAC identifies warning signs and urges parents to monitor children's online activities
Dubai: The Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC) has warned that exposure to inappropriate digital content and excessive video gaming could affect children’s mental health and behaviour amid the growing popularity of video games among children and adolescents.
The foundation stressed that protecting children must extend to the digital world, which has become an integral part of their daily lives. It urged parents to monitor the content their children watch and the games they play, emphasising the importance of checking age ratings and taking a more active role in supervising their children’s gaming activities.
DFWAC explained that repeated exposure to violent scenes, particularly when combined with excessive gaming and a lack of parental guidance, could lead some children to imitate such behaviour out of curiosity or a desire to challenge others. This may manifest as verbal or physical aggression or bullying.
The foundation warned that prolonged exposure to violent content could reduce children’s empathy, while frightening material may trigger anxiety, sleep disturbances and nightmares. Difficulty controlling anger when losing a game or being asked to stop playing could also spill over into other situations.
DFWAC noted that these effects vary depending on the child’s age, personality and environment, as well as the nature of the content and duration of exposure.
Excessive gaming could also undermine children’s concentration, delay the completion of schoolwork and household responsibilities, and reduce communication with parents and siblings.
Disagreements over gaming may create emotional distance within families, while reduced face-to-face interaction could limit children’s opportunities to develop communication and listening skills and learn how to cope with rejection and frustration.
Children may also experience feelings of isolation or become more vulnerable to cyberbullying, exploitation and unsafe interactions with strangers online.
Warning signs requiring parental attention
The foundation urged parents to watch for warning signs, including frequent late nights and fatigue, declining academic performance or school absenteeism, loss of interest in friends, withdrawal from family activities and extreme emotional reactions when gaming is interrupted.
Other warning signs include neglecting meals, personal hygiene and daily responsibilities, as well as concealing the nature of the games being played or refusing to discuss them. DFWAC recommended consulting a mental health or behavioral specialist if these signs persist.
The foundation also referred to the World Health Organization’s International Classification of Diseases (ICD-11), which identifies three core behavioural characteristics of gaming disorder: impaired control over gaming, including its onset, frequency, duration and termination; increasing priority given to gaming over other activities; and continuing or escalating gaming despite negative consequences.
For gaming disorder to be diagnosed, the pattern of behaviour must be severe enough to cause significant impairment in personal, family, social, educational, occupational or other important areas of functioning. The behaviour must normally have been evident for at least 12 months, although this period may be shortened in severe cases where all diagnostic criteria are met.
DFWAC also stressed the importance of teaching children not to accept friend requests from strangers or share personal information, including their names, addresses, phone numbers or private photographs.
It urged parents to encourage children to report immediately if they encounter frightening or violent content, threats or cyberbullying, and to listen to their concerns calmly and without judgment to help them feel safe and supported.
Building trust through dialogue
Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director-General of DFWAC, said: “Prevention begins with an informed family that is capable of building a relationship with its children based on trust and open dialogue.”
She urged parents to think carefully before deciding to ban games, review their content and age ratings before allowing children to play them, and join their children in gaming sessions to understand who they interact with online.
Al Mansouri also underscored the importance of activating parental controls to manage content, in-game purchases and online conversations, particularly voice chats.
She recommended setting clear limits on gaming time while encouraging children to engage in alternative activities, including sports, reading, drawing and group play.
Parents should also keep electronic devices away during meals and before bedtime, while setting a positive example by reducing their own mobile phone use during family gatherings, she added.
Al Mansouri said the foundation had published awareness messages across its official social media accounts, urging families to identify the sources of digital content and monitor the videos and content creators their children follow.
She explained that children could be influenced by video game characters and their behavior through widely circulated video clips even before playing the games themselves. She stressed the importance of engaging children in discussions about what they watch to help develop their digital awareness.
Al Mansouri affirmed that community education, preventive awareness and strengthening parenting skills are essential to protecting children and maintaining family stability. She also highlighted the importance of cooperation between families, schools and relevant authorities to prevent online abuse and exploitation.