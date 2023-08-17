Dubai: The women's prison of Dubai's Punitive and Correctional Establishments (DPCE) has been named the world's best prison, according to Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Pioneering Affairs at Dubai Police.

This accolade was based on the evaluation standards set by the American Correctional Association (ACA). Additionally, the men's prison within the same institutions secured the fifth position globally and stood first in the Middle East for its adherence to international standards.

Al Obaidli highlighted that these establishments have successfully met 100 per cent of the criteria laid down by the ACA. As a result, they were honored with the international accreditation certificate from the Association.

Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, emphasized the significant role of rehabilitation and skill-building in inmates' reintegration into society.

Specialised courses

He highlighted that many inmates, under the guidance of the punitive and correctional establishments, have not only completed their university degrees but also undertook specialised courses.

These educational advancements have empowered several to lead innovative companies and projects upon their release.

Tweeting on the occasion, Dubai Police said: “The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments receives international accreditation from the American Correctional Association (ACA). In a press conference, Dubai Police extends its appreciation to the visionary leadership of the UAE for their support in achieving continued success.”

Meanwhile, Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan, Deputy Chief of Police and General Security in Dubai and Chairman of the police chief council, said: "We congratulate the Dubai Police on securing the accreditation certificate from the American Correctional Association (ACA) for the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments in the UAE. Founded in 1870, the ACA is the oldest and largest international organisation associated with prisons. It evaluates the quality of life and human rights standards in prisons worldwide, and grants certifications based on adherence to its 137 standards.

First in the Middle East

“The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Establishments in Dubai has been recognised as the fifth global prison and the first in the Middle East to receive a certificate for men's imprisonment."

Male inmates at the Dubai Central Jail in Al Aweer. The men's prison secured the fifth position globally and stood first in the Middle East for its adherence to international standards.