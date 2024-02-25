Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) facilitated Kuwaiti travellers arriving from Kuwait via Dubai International Airport with a special welcome on the occasion of the Kuwaiti National Day (February 25).
The programme included stamping their passports with a special entry stamp that celebrates Kuwaiti National Day.
In addition to distributing souvenirs and lighting the smart gates in blue, the mascot duo Salem and Salama also participated in welcoming children.
GDRFA Dubai Director-General Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri praised the bonds between Emiratis and Kuwaitis, which are rooted in mutual cultural, economic and social relations. He said the special reception on the occasion comes as an expression of the UAE’s appreciation and respect for the leadership and people of Kuwait.
GDRFA Dubai launched an initiative several years ago to welcome people coming to the UAE from the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council through Dubai International Airport on their national days.