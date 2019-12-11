Dubai: Police in Dubai have sent out a traffic congestion alert to motorists on the Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road.

Dubai Police first tweeted, "Severe traffic congestion due to an accident in Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, before Mirdif Bridge towards Abu Dhabi. Motorists urged to use alternative routes."

Later, they added that there had been an accident involving several vehicles which was causing the congestion. It was raining in many areas of the country on Wednesday morning.