Dubai: The Security Industry Regulatory Agency (SIRA) and Department of Economy and Tourism in Dubai have launched the ‘Keyless Security Project’ for holiday homes in the emirate.
Launched at the Museum of the Future in Dubai, the smart application for owners and users of holiday homes is billed as the first of its kind in the world.
The “easy-to-use” service aims to manage the entry and exit process and a number of additional features for both individual owners of residential units and specialised companies for vacation homes. Equipped with Bluetooth technology, it allows users to unlock and lock the door by sending secure notifications from the keyless app on their smartphones.
While the owners of tourist residential units and vacation homes will enjoy the efficiency of controlling the management of their housing facilities through technology, it will also provide high levels of security and safety for those living in, authorities said.
Features
Owners can use the software for three years and provide smart keys to users, who can also view the entry and exit history of the unit. In addition to the ability to share the smart lock, it provides a taxi service, biometric login service, supplies delivery service, cleaning and concierge services, and more. Users can also allocate and add people automatically, specifying the day and hour for access to the holiday home.
Attending the launch ceremony was SIRA Deputy Executive Director Ahmed Al Muhairi; Marwan bin Ghalaita, Executive Director of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency; and other officials from SIRA's departments and directors of private companies, managers of hotels and holiday homes.
The activation and launch of this application come in cooperation with a number of partners such as Noon, Deliveroo, XXride, Derby Group, Urban Company, Dormacapa, Instashop, Ultimate Access Technology, Asa Abloy, Mcode, ISEO, and Dormakaba.