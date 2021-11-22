Abu Dhabi: Holiday home operators in Abu Dhabi must now register their units on the new online system to comply with sector regulations, the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has urged.
The registration was mandated last year by the Executive Council as part of plans to regulate and enhance the sectors, thereby offering alternatives to hotel and hotel apartment accommodation in the emirate.
Ali Al Shaiba, DCT’s executive director of tourism and marketing, said: “With the official launch of the regulations for holiday homes announced last year, we now encourage holiday homes operators to register their units in the system for the safety of the Abu Dhabi community. By taking this step, Abu Dhabi residents and visitors can be assured that operators will be regulated with transparency, and in accordance with the highest standards.”
The new regulations for holiday home operators require them to maintain a high standard of service. Additionally, the rules assure governance of business activity, and safeguard high-quality holiday homes by supporting the maintenance of residential communities.
In the development of the licensing system, DCT Abu Dhabi has partnered with other relevant government entities, including the Civil Defense, Abu Dhabi Police, and the Department of Municipalities and Transport.