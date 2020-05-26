Dubai Image Credit: File photo

Dubai: Dubai tops the wish-list of post-COVID-19 international destinations for travelers, according to a survey by digital travel company Booking.com.

Sifting through millions of travel wish-lists created by hopeful passengers on its platform over the last two months, Booking.com revealed the most sought after destinations on people’s list as they wait for the coronavirus pandemic to ease out.

Dubai emerged as the number one overseas destination for Indian travelers followed by Ubud (Bali) Bangkok (Thailand), Istanbul (Turkey) and London (UK).

The top domestic destination for Indian travellers is Mumbai, followed by Goa and New Delhi.

The survey is based on comparing wish-list data on the Booking.com platform between March and April 2020.

“These are unprecedented and challenging times in which safety remains the top priority,” said Ritu Mehrotra, Booking.com Country Manager for India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

“We also know that in such times, dreaming about experiencing the world again has immense power to fire our imaginations and keep spirits high.