Dubai: Hala China, a joint initiative by Meraas and Dubai Holding, will bring a variety of Chinese experiences to Dubai for a month of celebrations to usher in the Chinese New Year on February 5.
Some of Dubai’s most vibrant destinations will be decorated for the occasion, from January 28 to February 23, amid a packed schedule of events as the city continues to embrace Chinese culture.
More than 270,000 Chinese expats live in the UAE and the number of transit tourists visiting Dubai from China last year reached almost 800,000. This represented a year-on-year increase of 12 per cent. Last year’s inaugural Chinese New Year celebrations at City Walk attracted more than 22,000 visitors.