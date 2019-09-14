Experts and major companies across the film, game, and music industries to be featured

Dubai: Dubai Media City on Saturday announced the launch of ‘ON.DXB’, a new regional festival designed to support growth and talent development in the media, entertainment and content development industries.

ON.DXB will feature sessions, keynote talks, live pitches, workshops and panel discussions led by international experts and major companies across the film, game, video, and music industries.

The festival will be held from November 21 to 23 at Dubai Studio City.

An initiative of Dubai Media City in cooperation with the Dubai Film and TV Commission, ON.DXB will host industry participants including filmmakers, music producers, videographers, animators and game

Majed Al Suwaidi, Managing Director, Dubai Media City, said: “The launch of ON.DXB comes as Dubai is named Arab Media Capital for 2020. This emphasises the important strategic role of Dubai in elevating the regional media and entertainment sector’s status on a global level, through its state-of-the-art infrastructure and stimulating business environment for innovation and leadership.”

Al Suwaidi highlighted the progress made by companies such as Anghami, Careem and Souq as examples of the opportunities offered by Dubai.

He added: “ON.DXB is an innovative model aimed at attracting and enhancing the best talent in the region. The event illustrates the role and vision of Dubai Media City in creating a conducive environment for major international companies through to startups in the media and entertainment sectors.”

Dubai’s strategy

For more than two decades, the Dubai strategy has been focused on enhancing sustainable development, specifically in strategic growth sectors that adopt innovation and knowledge to stimulate a diversified, knowledge-based economy.

Dubai Media City currently hosts more than 2,100 companies employing more than 25,000 professionals and entrepreneurs.

Jamal Al Sharif from the Dubai Film and TV commission said: “ON.DXB is an ideal opportunity to demonstrate Dubai’s achievements in these sectors to the world. Dubai has become a global hub for cinema production companies and many international film and entertainment companies, thanks to a number of strategic initiatives including a progressive legislative environment that inspires creativity and drives business facilitation.”

Content creation

Al Sharif added: “ON.DXB will provide a platform for sharing knowledge and experience within content creation, production and distribution, as well as identifying best practices that support the growth and development of the industry. It will also offer an opportunity to explore areas of development in the regulatory and legislative environment, aimed at supporting the advancement of the media and entertainment sector, and encouraging innovative participation amongst stakeholders.

“It also enhances the ability of regional content and media professionals to remain at the forefront of trends and developments, while directly contributing to the future of these industries locally and regionally, in terms of advanced levels of excellence and global competitiveness.”

ON.DXB will explore ways to empower local and regional talent, promote Arabic content, and further support through access to advanced technologies, finance and a business environment conducive to growth.

New study

The latest ‘Arab Media Outlook’ study, conducted by Dubai Media City in collaboration with Dubai Press Club, indicated that digital media represents the fastest growing sector in the region with a growth rate of 17 per cent between 2014 and 2018 due to smartphone and internet usage in the MENA region, and the growth of social networking sites.