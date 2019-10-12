Dubai: Dubai will host the ‘2019 FIRST Global DXB Challenge’ in the fields of robotics and artificial intelligence from October 24 to 27 at Festival Arena in Dubai.

To be held for the first time in the region, the event will bring together more than 1,500 youth from over 191 countries. One of the largest events of its kind, the event aims to address the world’s most critical environmental issues such as wastage of water and energy, sustainability and pollution through a global robotics competition.

Organised by the Dubai Future Foundation under the theme ‘Ocean Opportunities’, the Challenge focuses on developing robots to clean up the millions of tons of pollutants in the oceans. Each team receives a robotic kit and is tasked with assembling a robot able to address various issues related to ocean and marine life.

Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, who is also Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation, said: “Under the guidance of His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, [Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai], Dubai has opened its doors for talent to flourish. Hosting such global events enables Dubai to translate this guidance into reality and ensure positive outcomes that benefit humankind. We are proud to have become enablers for the convergence of minds and initiatives that pave the way for creating a better tomorrow.”

The UAE won the bid to host the Challenge at the 7th World Government Summit in Dubai last February in the presence of Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, Chairman of the World Government Summit, Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees and Managing Director of the Dubai Future Foundation.