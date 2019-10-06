Dr. Yousef Al Ali, CEO, DTC, talks about the Dynamic Smart Ads on display at GITEX in DWTC on 6th October 2019. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: Dubai Transport Corporation (DTC), part of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced at Gitex their plans to launch a limo service.

Dr Yousef Al Ali, CEO of DTC, told Gulf News about the various new initiatives planned, including an app to hire a driver for Dh40 an hour, a virtual Nol card service etc.

Users can request an electric vehicle, a family limo, a vehicle for people of determination, and a dedicated limo for ladies, besides a standard limo. Dr Al Ali said: “We are more cost-effective than others as our limos and the technology we use are our own assets. There is no commission [that is passed on as additional cost to customer]. We also have promo codes for discounts and special rates for frequent users.”