Dubai: Dubai Transport Corporation (DTC), part of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), announced at Gitex their plans to launch a limo service.
Dr Yousef Al Ali, CEO of DTC, told Gulf News about the various new initiatives planned, including an app to hire a driver for Dh40 an hour, a virtual Nol card service etc.
Users can request an electric vehicle, a family limo, a vehicle for people of determination, and a dedicated limo for ladies, besides a standard limo. Dr Al Ali said: “We are more cost-effective than others as our limos and the technology we use are our own assets. There is no commission [that is passed on as additional cost to customer]. We also have promo codes for discounts and special rates for frequent users.”
In addition to this, limo riders using the service will not have to pay Dh20 when crossing the Sharjah border - this is applied to the fare in regular taxis. He said, “The DTC limo is already more expensive than regular taxis, so we didn’t put any additional charges [for going to Sharjah].”