Dubai: Dubai will get the first lab to test sustainability initiatives and projects, thanks to a new joint venture of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA).
The municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DSOA to develop and implement geospatial infrastructure, enhance cooperation frameworks in the sustainability fields, and test new ideas for its sustainability projects through the first such laboratory in DSOA, the civic body said on Sunday.
The MoU was signed by Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Zarouni, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of DSOA.
Al Hajri said: “The use of advanced technologies in the study and development of various projects enhances their achievement of the desired objectives, which contributes to the availability of sustainability standards and competitiveness in these projects, and it also emphasizes Dubai’s stature as a city unique for its exceptional projects and technological development.”