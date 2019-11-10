Dubai Municipality in pact with Silicon Oasis for various services at new lab in DSO

Dubai: Dubai will get the first lab to test sustainability initiatives and projects, thanks to a new joint venture of Dubai Municipality and Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority (DSOA).

The municipality has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with DSOA to develop and implement geospatial infrastructure, enhance cooperation frameworks in the sustainability fields, and test new ideas for its sustainability projects through the first such laboratory in DSOA, the civic body said on Sunday.

The MoU was signed by Dawood Al Hajri, Director General of Dubai Municipality and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Zarouni, Vice President and Chief Executive Officer of DSOA.