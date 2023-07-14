.

1. From a salary of Dh4,000 in 1998, UAE expat now runs 5 businesses 

48-year-old expat started his first business in 2003, now he makes Dh100 million a year

Read more ➜

2. Pakistanis off to EU universities on scholarships

Pakistan ranks top in world for number of awarded scholarships this year

Read more ➜

3. Islamic New Year holiday for UAE private sector

It will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE

Read more ➜

4. 'I am blind, but Dubai helps me see'

Indian expat in UAE for 41 years recounts how life can be normal even after losing vision

Read more ➜

5. Emirates Draw: Indian welder wins Dh75,000, Egyptian IT professional bags Dh50,000

Ghanaian makes back-to-back wins

Read more ➜