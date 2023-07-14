.
1. From a salary of Dh4,000 in 1998, UAE expat now runs 5 businesses
48-year-old expat started his first business in 2003, now he makes Dh100 million a year
2. Pakistanis off to EU universities on scholarships
Pakistan ranks top in world for number of awarded scholarships this year
3. Islamic New Year holiday for UAE private sector
It will be an official paid holiday for all private sector employees in the UAE
4. 'I am blind, but Dubai helps me see'
Indian expat in UAE for 41 years recounts how life can be normal even after losing vision
5. Emirates Draw: Indian welder wins Dh75,000, Egyptian IT professional bags Dh50,000
Ghanaian makes back-to-back wins